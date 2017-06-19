The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has implored the Muslim community in the Bureau to understand fasting as going beyond mere deprivation of pleasures but also as a spiritual exercise to draw adherents nearer to God.

Speaking when he held iftar (breaking of fast) with the Muslim staff of the Bureau on Friday, June 16, 2017, Okoh urged them to use the lessons learnt during the Ramadan to reflect on their dealings with one another in the Bureau and how to key into the new vision of the Bureau.

The Director-General urged them to use the remaining period of the Ramadan to pray for the success of the Bureau and re-dedicate themselves to duty in line with the spiritual renewal they have undergone.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim faithful, Mallam Aliyu Maigari, the Director, Information & Communication, commended the Director General for his leadership qualities which has brought a new lease of life in the Bureau as the staff have imbibed a new work culture in line with the new agenda of the DG.

He assured the DG that Muslims in the Bureau would continue to work in line with his new vision and uphold the ideals of BPE for the overall good of the country.