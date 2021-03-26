BPE boss calls for increased PPP in maritime sector

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has  urged the Federal Government to more private operators to finance critical sectors of the  maritime industry to boost its revenue.

Mr Alex Okoh, Director General, BPE made assertion during a webinar “Public Private Partnership as alternative financing model the maritime Friday.

The webinar was hosted by the Nigeria-South Africa of Commerce and sponsored by SIFAX Group.

He cited the success of the port concession, saying the revenue of the federal government from the had more than doubled ten years after the concession.

Okoh said competing needs for the lean of the Federal Government had also made PPP a welcome option.

According to him, the Federal Government has simplified the PPP process, which now allows private sector to scout for projects to be financed through PPP model.

“The Bureau of Public Enterprises has been entrusted with a significant part of the PPP responsibilities Nigeria through the Federal Government’s circular of September 2020.

“What means effect is that the country’s maritime and other key sectors of the economy can identify and suggest projects to the government through the BPE or relevant MDAs.

“Once these projects are examined, approval will be given to the relevant parties to undertake an appraisal, feasibility study or outline of case, which will be scrutinised by the government. Thereafter, a tender will be published.

“The benefit of is that the originator of the project will be allowed to provide a matching offer with that of the highest bidder and if the party is able to match offer, they will be declared the preferred bidder,” he said.

He urged the private sector to identify the gaps in transport infrastructure in the nation’s maritime sector and work towards providing solutions.

Okoh said such investments in and around Nigeria’s ports would help reduce the high shipping and terminal charges and local transport to warehouse costs.

He added that this would in turn make the country’s ports more competitive and friendly in comparison to other African countries.

In his remarks, Mr Bode Ojeniyi, Group Director, Corporate Services, SIFAX Group, said the subject matter was timely and germane given the huge infrastructural deficit in the sector that could be addressed through PPP.

He urged the government do put in more efforts to make the country more friendly by removing the crippling bureaucratic bottlenecks currently making investments in any sector very unattractive. (NAN)

