Boys Brigade inducts new National Patron of Boys in Kaduna

By Ezra Musa

The Boys Brigade of Nigeria has inducted Mr Nuhu Dikko as it’s National Patron to train and inspire the young members to pursue godliness and excellent accomplishments.

The National President of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria,, Prof. Samson Duna, stated this on Sunday during the Investiture Ceremony of a National Patron of the Association in Kaduna.

He said that a productive youth was an asset to the society, hence the need for the relevant stakeholders to continue to invest in improving the youths for national development.

“We must continue training and restraining the young ones to improve their capacity and develop their capabilities to ensure they become better citizens

“The youths must also be deliberate in learning a trade and engage positively in things that will better their life and by extension thier immediate environment”,he said

Earlier in his message, Dikko explained that his vision was to catch the youths young by engaging them positively.

Dikko assured the leadership of the brigade of his commitment through his NGO to provide the needed training in different areas of speciality to make the youths self reliant.

“I remain committed to assisting the boys in educating our youths in attributes such as leadership, strength, character molding, encouraging them to embrace love, forgiveness , kindness, self service but above all be comformed to the image of Jesus Christ,” he vowed.

The national patron called on parents to show love to their children at home so as that they can become better citizens in the society.

He aknowledged that his Investiture was a call to duty to serve the Church and humanity by rendering a selfless service.

Rev Hassan Dankaura, Lead Pastor ECWA Church Barnawa, stated that it was imperative for the citizens to be responsible for the upbringing of children to be alive to the “perilous times today.

“We find ourselves being introduced to unhealthy cultures and ungodly ways, which threaten the sustenance of humanity.

“It is herefore very important to instill in our children the love for the things of God, discipline, punctuality, studiousness and other virtues, when they are very young.

“As the Bible says, when you train them while they are young, they will not depart from these values when they grow up,” he emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duna performed the induction, leading Nuhu Dikko to take the Oath of a Shepherd, reaffirming his faith in Christ and decorated him with the Brigade’s Anchor Symbol, after which he marched to inspect a guard of honour.(NAN)

