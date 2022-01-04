Boy, 4, drowns in well in Kano

A four-year-old boy drowned in a well at Dawanau Ilesha Nawawu in Dawakin Tofa Local Area in Kano State on Monday.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed accident on Tuesday in Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 4.55p.m. from Aminu Sani-Sha’aibu and sent our rescue team to scene at about 5.20 p.m.,’’

He added boy was brought out of well dead and incident was being investigated.

Abdullahi added corpse had been handed over to ward head of Ilesha Nawawu, Malam Musa Habibu.

He gave emergency numbers of Fire Service as 08107888878, 07051246833, 07026026400, and 08098822631 to enable members of public to call in event of emergencies. (NAN)

