Boy, 10, drowns in Kano

Share the news













A 10-year-old boy, Aminu Ilu, has drowned while taking his bath in a pond along Maiduguri road in Danladi Nasidi area of Kumbotso Local Government in Kano State.

A statement issued on Thursday by Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service, said the incident occurred on Thursday morning.

“We received a distress call from from one Ado Sule at about 09:57 a.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 10:10 a.m.

“Ilu”s corpse was handed over to the ward head of Mariri Kata village, Alhaji Gambo Adamu,” Mohammed said

He said that the cause of the incident was still under investigation. (NAN)