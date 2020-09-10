Boy, 10, drowns in Kano

A 10-year-old boy, Aminu Ilu, has drowned while taking his bath in a pond along Maiduguri road in Danladi Nasidi area of Kumbotso Local Government in Kano State.
A statement issued on Thursday by Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service, said the incident occurred on Thursday morning.
“We received a distress call from from one Ado Sule at about 09:57 a.m.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 10:10 a.m.
“Ilu”s corpse was handed over to the ward head of Mariri Kata village, Alhaji Gambo Adamu,” Mohammed said
He said that the cause of the incident was still under investigation. (NAN)
