Boxing: Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Joshua for retaining titles

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Sunday congratulated Anthony Joshua for retaining his World Heavyweight Boxing Titles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua sent his challenger, Kubrat Pulev, thrice to the canvas and ended the fight with a powerful right hand punch to retain his IBF,WBA and WBO titles.

Dabiri gave the congratulatory message via NiDCOM official Twitter handle.

She commended the pugilist for the feat by knocking out Kubrat Pulev three times in a spiteful and vicious performance, saying ”Hearty congrats @anthonyfjoshua.”

Joshua retained his World Heavyweight Titles with a ninth round knockout win over Pulev. (NAN)