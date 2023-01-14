Boxing: Coach plans grassroots talent discovery in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Blaise Ude, the Enugu State Boxing coach, says plans have been concluded for a massive grassroots talent discovery to improve the sport in the state.

Ude, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday, said the new discoveries from the exercise would take over from the professionals when they retired.

According to him, grassroots talent discovery is neccesary to keep the state up and doing in the game as the state loses boxers to other states and beyond.

“Enugu State professional boxers travel abroad for greener pastures and that calls for replacement and that was the reason for the exercise.

“For now, the state boxers are on serious training for the forthcoming National Youth Games which I believe they will do the state proud if given the opportunity,” he said.

NAN reports that the 7th National Youth Games will be hosted by Delta from Feb. 8 to 18.

Ude said the youth game would come early for the grassroots talent discovery, noting that the exercise would start after the games.

“The boxing technical team will go into the hinterlands of the state, both schools and communities, to unearth talents that will become champions in years to come.

“We all are grassroots products and for this, the only solution to the declining boxing in the country remains with grassroots discovery,” the coach said.

He called on the state government to revert or resurrect school sports to make things easy for them and to unearth talents in different sports. (NAN)