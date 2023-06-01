Bounou the hero as Sevilla claim another Europa League title



Record winners Sevilla of Spain on Wednesday in Budapest claimed a seventh Europa League title with a 4-1 win on penalty kicks against Roma, after a 1-1 extra-time deadlock.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was Sevilla’s hero, saving efforts from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez, before Gonzalo Montiel converted the deciding penalty kick.

This was as he did for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final match against France.

Montiel’s first attempt was saved by Rui Patricio, who thought he had kept Roma in the fight for the title.

But the kick had to be retaken because the goalkeeper came off the line —— and Montiel did not waste his second chance.

Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela and Ivan Rakitic also hit the net in the shootout, while Bryan Cristante was the only player on target for Roma.

“This is amazing. I can’t ask for more. This feeling is unbelievable. We’re going to enjoy it,” forward Lamela said.

“It was a tough game to play. Roma defend well and it was difficult to find spaces and create situations,” he said.

It was a heartbreaking evening for Mancini, who in the 55th minute scored an own goal to cancel Paulo Dybala’s 35th-minute opener.

Roma had the first big chance of the game in the 12th minute, when Leonardo Spinazzola’s shot was brilliantly palmed by Bounou.

But they found their breakthrough in the 35th minute, thanks to Dybala.

A long pass from Mancini found the Argentinian on his way into the penalty box and he just slotted it home past the advancing Bounou.

Sevilla increased the pressure into the final minutes of the first half, and saw Fernando’s header after a corner-kick going over the crossbar in the 43rd minute.

Rakitic almost got the equaliser, but hit the post shortly before the break.

But the Spanish side soon levelled things up and thanks to an own goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.

Jesus Navas beat Spinazzola and swung in a cross, which Mancini nudged past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Lucas Ocampos.

Roma then aimed for a second goal when Tammy Abraham poked Dybala’s free-kick straight at Bounou and Ibanez sent the rebound wide in the 67th minute.

Sevilla were awarded a penalty kick in the 76th minute after Ocampos was challenged by Ibanez.

But the referee overturned his decision after a pitchside video review, ruling that there was not enough contact.

Roma begged for a penalty kick for a handball shortly after.

But they only got a free-kick, taken by Lorenzo Pellegrini, and when Andrea Belotti stretched his leg to complete it, Bounou used his fingertips to tip the ball wide.

Suso fired a last-gasp effort from distance for Sevilla deep in stoppage time, but that was spilled by Rui Patricio.

The ball made its way back to Fernando, who shot wide and sent the match into extra-time.

There was very little football during extra-time and many players went down with cramps.

Roma almost managed to snatch a last-minute winner, but Chris Smalling only hit the woodwork.

Jose Mourinho had led Roma to the Conference League title last season and expected to repeat the feat in the Europa League.

But, for now, he has failed to become the most decorated coach ever in terms of European trophies.

He remains joint top on five with Giovanni Trapattoni.(dpa/NAN)