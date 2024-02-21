Boundary disputes: Delta Govt. seeks NBC’s intervention 

The Delta Government has appealed to the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to urgently resolve the land disputes between the state and its neighbours, to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Sir Monday Onyeme, made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja, when he led members of the Delta Boundary Committee on a courtesy visit to the NBC.

Onyeme who is the chairman of the state boundary committee, urged the NBC, to as a matter of urgency, address the provocation emanating from the areas of disputes.

According to him, I am here on the directive of the governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, to present to the commission some critical boundary disputes that have been brought before the Delta Boundary Committee.

“This is because the Delta Government has confidence in the ability of the NBC as empowered by the law, to do justice to matters brought before her.

“The disputes are between Delta (Warri North Local Government Area) and Ondo, Delta (Ukwuani Local Government Area) and Edo, Delta (Ethiope West Local Area), and Edo among others.”

The deputy governor, while noting the intervention of the NBC in several Inter-State boundary disputes, expressed confidence in the ability of the commission to speedily address the issues raised.

“For us in the Delta Boundary Committee, we have made several efforts to appeal to our communities to live in peace with each other, thereby enhancing the spirit of peaceful co-existence at intra and inter state’s levels.

“This is in line with the ‘MORE AGENDA’ of the Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration.

“The Delta Government is appealing to the NBC to intervene in these disputes with a view to resolving the same, in order to avoid further provocation that might lead to total breakdown of law and order in the areas, in spite of appealing to our people to live in harmony with their neighbours,” the deputy governor added.

Responding, the Director-General, NBC, Adamu Adaji, commended the Delta Boundary Committee for being the first to visit the commission in the present dispensation.

Adaji noted that the visit was clear evidence that Oborevwori’s administration does not want anything that would negatively affect its “MORE Agenda”.

“Let me start by commending you and saying that you have set the pace as the first in the new administration to pay this courtesy visit.

“We have had the opportunity of working very closely with the Delta Government; and I dare say that the state has a well-established boundary committee, and so we will do our best for you to succeed in your MORE Agenda,” Adaji said.

He however, expressed surprise that the boundary dispute between Delta and Ondo was still lingering, in spite of the demarcation carried out in the disputed area.

The director-general gave assurance that all the issues raised would be addressed before the end of the first tenure of the present administration in the state.

Those on the entourage of the deputy governor included the Chairman, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Mr Possible Ajede, his Warri North counterpart, Smart Asekutu and that of Ethiope West, Nelson Owoso.

Others include, the Executive Assistant to the governor on Boundary, Dr Ernest Odega, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands in the state Mrs Gladys Puegeren, among others. (NAN)

By Deborah Coker