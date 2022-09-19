Boundary Commission restates commitment to demarcate 90km between Enugu, Kogi

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Director-General, National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adam Adaji has restated the commitment of the commission to demarcate the 90 km boundary between Enugu and Kogi States.



Adaji stated this in his address at the joint meeting of officials on the Enugu/Kogi interstate boundary on Monday in Abuja.



The NBC boss expressed gratitude to the governments of Enugu and Kogi for the peaceful boundary regime they maintained in spite of the differences on the boundary alignment in some sectors.



“However, it is important that we conclude works on this long-standing boundary. The Enugu/Kogi interstate boundary is about 90 km in length and it is defined in the Legal Notice of No. 126 of 1954.



“Findings showed that the most contentious sector of the boundary is around the Ette Community that both Igbo-Eze North and Olamaboro Local Government Areas of Enugu and Kogi States respectively claim.



“The dispute over the location attracted attentions of the Federal Government in the past. The commission had undertaken series of actions towards resolving the dispute, including several meeting and field exercise.



“I therefore call on the affected border communities in the two states to continue to maintain peaceful coexistence as the commission is committed to demarcating the boundary as quickly as possible,” Adaji said.



Adaji also appealed to the border communities to see boundaries as bridges for the promotion of cordial relationship and peaceful coexistence.



“I urge the border communities to cooperate with the Joint Field Team and continue in its efforts to define the internal boundaries of our country”.



The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo commended members of the delegation of the two states for responding to the invitation to attend the meeting.



Ezeilo narrated the journey of the boundary resolution efforts initiated by NBC from 2007 to 2013, when the field exercise was inaugurated.



“However, the exercise could not be concluded due to logistic problems. We hope that this time around, the exercise will revitalise the efforts of bringing to an end this boundary issue.



“I want to commend the brotherly attitude of residents of border communities at the boundary between Enugu and Kogi States.



“The cordiality being exhibited is worthy of emulation by residents of other border communities elsewhere who are constantly at one another’s neck and up in the arms.



“I encourage the two communities to nurture this friendly disposition at the borders and be ready at all times to mend fences whenever the need may arise,” Ezeilo said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezeilo was represented by Surveyor General of the Enugu State, Augustus Digwe.



Similarly, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Mr Edward Onoja said his state initiated action against Enugu State on the issue of the boundary, particularly with regards to the location of Ette Community.



“This is because no aspect of the existing boundary has ever been amended or adjusted regarding Ette Community.

“If the community has been part of the Igala Kingdom, and existed in the old Kabba Province, at what stage did it

mysteriously become part of the southern province.



“However, the Supreme Court has directed for an amicable settlement and we cannot stand here to circumvent that decision. I believe that

the amicability of the settlement is a straight forward matter.

“The governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is desirous of an amicable settlement that is in consonance with the judicial findings applicable to the matter so that his people in Ette Community can live with their kith and kin in Kogi State,” Onoja said.



NAN reports that in attendance were traditional rulers, commissioners, other state government officials and some local government chairmen from Enugu and Kogi states respectively. (NAN)

