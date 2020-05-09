Boundary closure: Report erring travellers to security agents, NOA tells Oyo residents

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged residents of Oyo State to report anyone suspected to have breached the inter-state movement restriction order in their respective communities to security agents for appropriate action.

The state Director of the agency, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

She urged leaders of the border and inter-state boundary communities to be vigilant and report any invasion of strangers to security personnel around.

Such actions, Dosunmu said, would further enhance government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The director expressed concern about the increasing migration of people from neighbouring countries into Nigeria through the land borders in the state.

“Interstate movement by erring travellers is still ongoing despite the restriction order. So if proactive steps are not taken immediately to control this, it can lead to increase in the cases of COVID-19 in the state,” she said.

Dosunmu further admonished the leaders of the border communities not to compromise the efforts of the security personnel but work with them to ensure proper enforcement of the restriction order.

The NOA boss commended residents for complying with the laid down guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state.

She urged them to continue to maintain hygienic lifestyle, social distancing, washing of hands regularly or use of hand sanitiser.

Dosunmu also commended security agents for the enforcement of the interstate restriction order, urging them to do more to ensure that the order was not breached. (NAN)

