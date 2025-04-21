BoT Chairman tasks socio-cultural group on security in Nsukka cultural zone

Prof Douglas Nwagbo, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Nkpokote Nsukka Development Forum (NNDF) has charged the pioneer executive members of the forum to give special attention to insecurity in the zone especially kidnapping and herdsmen attacking communities and destroying farmlands.

NNDF, an apex socio-cultural organisation in Nsukka cultural zone that drawn its members from the seven local government areas that made up the zone.

The local government areas are Nsukka, igboeze-south, Igboeze-north, Udenu, Igboetiti, Uzowani and Isi-uzo.

Nwagbo a Lecture at University of Nigeria Nsukka, said this in Nsukka on Monday in a remark during the inauguration of the pioneer executive of the forum that had five years tenure.

He said something needed to be done urgently to curtail kidnapping and herdsmen attack in Nsukka social cultural zone before the situation gets out of hand.

” I charge the pioneer executive of NNDF led by Chief Bartholomew Ugwoke, who is a Lawyer and his team to first tackle the issue of insecurity in the zone by working in synergy with all relevant security agencies to address the problem.

“The level of insecurity in the zone especially as it concerns kidnapping and herdsmen attack to communities and destruction of farmlands are unacceptable and something urgent should be done before the situation gets out of hand.

“I am optimistic that the executive of NNDF comprising who is who in the cultural zone will liaise with relevant security agencies to address this issue,”he said.

The BoT chairnan congratulated the executive members on their victory during elections that produced them which he attributed to their enviable past track records and quality contributions to the zone.

In an acceptance speech shortly after taken oath of office together with other elected executive members.

Ugwuoke the President of the forum expressed appreciation to Nsukka cultural zone for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the forum in the next five years.

He solicited the support of everybody in the zone to enable the forum to achieve its objectives.

“I and my team promised to uphold the values and principles of the forum with a view to moving Nsukka cultural zone to a greater height.

“History is important because by recalling past events, we analyse them to shape our present and future “, he said.

Ugwuoke pointed out that NNDF would remain a non-partisan group determined to promote peace, unite the people as well as promote the cultural values of Nsukka zone for the overall interest of the people.

“I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have bestowed on me, and I pledge to work tirelessly to serve the cultural zone with integrity, dedication and passion.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the BoT members and everyone who contributed in one way or the other to ensure that the elections and today’s inauguration are successful,”he said.

He urged all executive members to put in their best to enable the forum to achieve its mission and goals as all eyes are on the executives to move the cultural zone forward.

“Nkpokote Nsukka is positioned as pan-Nsukka Socio-political organisation, we should avoid all form of partisanship.

“In advanced democracies, there is a time when bipartisan approach to solving a communal problem becomes imperative.”he added .

The inaugurated executive members include;

Chief Bartholomew Ugwoke, President of the forum.

Prof. Festus Agbo, Deputy President.

Others are Dr. Gody Abonyi, Vice-president Udenu LG

Chief Emmanuel Jonathan, Vice-president – Igbo Eze South LG

Mr. Thomas Ekoli, Vice-president, Igbo Etiti LG.

Mr. Collins Ugwu, Vice-president Nsukka LG,

Chief Anthony Okonkwo Vice-president ACP Uzo-Uwani LG.

While Mr Emeka Agbo is Secretary

Mr.James Ajibo, Treasurer,

Chief Charles Ako, Organising Secretary and Chief Chineme Enyiduru, Publicity Secretary, among others.

Highlight of the event was swearing-in of the pioneer executive of the forum.

