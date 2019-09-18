Borussia Dortmund draw 0-0 with Barcelona on Messi return

Borussia Dortmund hit the woodwork and had a penalty saved before drawing 0-0 with Barcelona in their Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi highlighted the match with his first appearance of the season for the Spaniards.

Barca’s in-form 16-year-old Ansu Fati became the club’s youngest player to feature in a UEFA competition when he started.

However, he failed to make any real impact before being replaced by fit-again Messi just before the hour mark.

Even after the Argentine took to the field it was the Germans who were more dangerous, with captain Marco Reus’ 57th minute penalty saved by Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Julian Brandt also rattled the crossbar with a thundering shot in the 77th.

In the group’s other game Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw by Slavia Prague. (Reuters/NAN)