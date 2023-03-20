Borno: Zulum wins landslide with 85% votes, leaves PDP with 15%

… VP-Elect, others surround Zulum at declaration

Borno Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has secured 85% of votes after collation was concluded across the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs)

Zulum got 545,543 and left his closest opponent, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP with 82,147 votes representing about 15% of the votes.

Zulum gave Jajari a gap of 463,393 votes.

Prof. Jude Rabo, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Wukari, Taraba State, and Returning Officer for the Borno Governorship Election, declared the result few minutes past 6pm.

“Having satisfied the requirement and won 25 percent in all the 27 Local Government Areas, I, Professor Jude Samani Rabo, hereby declare Babagana Umara Zulum the valid winner of the March 18 governorship election and returned as validly elected,” he declared.

He explained that 636,246 was the total valid votes recorded from 650,533 accredited votes, while the total votes cast stood at 649,835.

Zulum won in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Prior to a live declaration of Zulum’s re-election, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, APC National Vice Chairman-North, Abubakar Kyari, senators newly elected national assembly members and some party stakeholders converged at the official residence of the governor to monitor the announcement.

Led by Shettima, the stakeholders sat around Zulum and rose with standing ovation as soon as INEC’s returning officer, Professor Jude Samani Rabo, declared Zulum as re-elected.

There was overwhelming jubilation at the Government House and on the streets of Maiduguri, especially from the collation centre.