Borno: Zulum secures FGC admissions for 959 out-of-school girls, boys

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has facilitated admissions into Federal Government Colleges, of 959 boys and girls from 16 local government areas, who had been out of school as a result of displacements by Boko Haram.

The Governor noted that out of the 959 citizens, admissions were secured for 774 girls into Federal Government Girls College, Monguno which currently operates a temporary site in Maiduguri; while 185 boys were taken to Federal Government College, Maiduguri.

In the first phase of implementing Zulum’s multi-dimensional strategies on basic education, the executive secretary of the newly established Borno State Education Trust Fund, Alhaji Maina Yaumi, on Wednesday formally welcomed 185 boys into JSS 1 at FGC Maiduguri for commencement of studies.

According to him, Governor Zulum had already approved an initial N60m for sponsorship of the 774 girls going to FGGC Monguno, and over N37m, for the 185 boys now at FGC, Maiduguri, with amount combining N32,429,500 for payment of school fees, uniforms and shoes, and N5m for procurement of mattresses and other essential needs.

“The boys were drawn from 16 local government areas with most backward number of school enrollments in which long displaced Abadam was given the highest number of 17 slots, followed by Guzamala which got 15 slots, Marte-13, Maga-13, Mobbar-12, Kala-Balge, 11, Konduga 10, Ngala 10, Magumeri 10, Bama 10, Gubio 10, Dikwa 10, Kaga 10, Kukawa 10, Nganzai 10 and Monguno-9 slots.

“Students should focus on their studies in line with Governor Zulum’s directive to all of them,” Yaumi stressed.

FGC, Maiduguri’s principal, Mallam Umar Habeeb Jibrin, in his welcome address, thanked Governor Zulum for what he described as an unusually unique initiative, saying since the school was established in 1973, it was the first time such a high number of students were secured admission and sponsored by Government.

The school, through its Vice Principal, Academics, Mallam AbdulAzeez Kado, announced that a special committee was going to be formed to be organizing extra lessons, especially in English Language and Mathematics as well as special orientation for the 185 boys to enable them to fully acclimatize to the new environment.

Kado promised that the management of FGC, Maiduguri, would work hard to make the new students among the best of its students in years to come.

The Education Trust Fund is currently working on a similar usher-in of the 774 girls admitted into FGGC, Monguno, as soon as some ongoing procedures are completed.

Related

No tags for this post.