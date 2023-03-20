Borno: Zulum maintains lead as INEC announces 22 LGAs results

By Yakubu Uba

The Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) of Borno, Gov. Babagana Zulum is leading as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced results of 22 out of the 27 LGAs in thd state.

The results so far presented and won by APC are: Jere, Dikwa, Mafa, Magumeri, Kaga, Nganzai, Guzamala, Konduga, Gubio, Kwaya-kusar, Mobbar, Bama, Gwoza and Monguno.

The remaing are Chibok, Kala-Balge, Ngala, Abadam, Damboa, Askira/Uba, Kukawa and Bayo, placing Zulum in the lead with over 350,000 votes.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mohammed Jajari, who did not win any LGA is trailing behind a distant second with over 40,000 votes.

The Returning Officer for the gubernatorial election, Prof. Jude Rabo, has adjourned the collation of result to Monday at 10 a.m for the remaining five LGAs.

The pending five LGAs are: Hawul, Biu, Shani, Marte and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. (NAN)