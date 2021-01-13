Borno: Zulum launches training for 800 new teachers

Borno state Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday flagged off the training of 800 teachers newly recruited by his administration.

The training, taking place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, was organized by Borno State teaching service board, TSB, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD.

Zulum directed that series of trainings would have be done henceforth.

“From now on, train the trainers exercises can also be organised from time to time, to prepare teachers on morden ways of teaching. In view of this, I hereby direct the Ministry of education and the to TSB liaise with provosts and management of colleges of education to fashion out teacher’s training exercises” Zulum said.

The Governor after charging the teachers to take the training seriously, directed verification of teachers across public secondary schools before March 30th, with a view to identifying specific gaps. The governor commended officials Borno state universal basic education, whom he tasked with verification of primary school teachers. He noted that findings helped in identifying ghost teachers and saved funds for government with the fund channeled into better use in the education sector.

On the welfare of the Teachers, Zulum directed the the removal of all illegal occupants at the staff quarters, and premises of primary or secondary schools before the end of March. He however made exception for retired teachers that are yet to receive their entitlements, who will also vacate after being paid.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commissioner of education, Bello Ayuba, commended Governor Zulum for approving massive recruitment of teachers, done in batches, which he calls the highest in last three decades.

Executive Chairman, Teachers Service board, Prof Suleman Bello said it was remarkable that Teachers were recruited and being trained before they get to the classroom. He described Zulum’s presence at the training as very encouraging for teachers across the state.