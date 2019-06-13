Borno: Zulum calls for deployment of more agro rangers

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has solicited for deployment of more Agro Rangers personnel to the state as support towards improving the security situation as well as encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

Zulum made this known when he paid courtesy visit on the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu in Abuja.

He lauded the Commandant General for his resilient and committed to his duty, adding that his efforts had paid off owing to the accolades being received from Nigerians.

Noting the efforts by men of the Corps towards supporting the state government to actualize its commitment to peaceful coexistence of the people, Zulum said more deployment of the Agro Rangers personnel to the state would further improve on the security situation in the state and encourage farmers to go back to their farms.

Describing the visit as one which opens another vista in the relationship between NSCDC and Borno State government, Gana congratulated the Governor for his election as governor of the state.

He assured that the Corps would not relent in meeting its desired objectives.

He noted that the Corps was currently equipping its Agro Rangers unit to meet up with numerous demands across the country.

He affirmed that the agro rangers unit in the state would further be strengthened to provide the necessary services to the state.

The Commandant General reassured that Corps will continue to synergies with other security agencies towards ridding the community off criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has announced that it would conduct training for its one thousand, five hundred (1,500) Agro Rangers from July 8, 2019 at the Corps training centre Kastina.

The Commandant General disclosed this on Tuesday June 11, when the consultants handling the specialized training visited him in his office in Abuja. The consultancy team of Retired Army Generals were led by Rtd Major General Abdulkadir.

The Katsina Academy of Civil Defence is ready for training of 1,500 Civil Defence officers, this is a special request from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the agro Rangers are to provide physical security to the proposed 250 cattle ranches to be established by the federal government and to provide physical security to Agro allied investments, farms and others.



