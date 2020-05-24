Borno: Zulum attends eid amidst strict COVID prevention

Share the news













Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday joined the rest of Muslims in the state for eid prayers under strict adherence to rule of social distancing and use of face masks.

Zulum, alongside the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi and top government officials, were led in the performance of two raka’at prayers, by the Imam Idaini of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Shettima Saleh.

The eid prayer, held at the Ramat Square, a large field with capacity for tens of thousands of persons.

Huthba (islamic sermon) normally delivered by the imam was shortened as part of measures to avoid keeping worshippers. The Imam called for unity amongst citizens with prayers for end to COVID-19.

He also called on the Muslim ummah to imbibe the teachings learnt in the month of Ramadan.

At the end of the eid, Governor Zulum at the government house urged citizens to sustain prayers against the pandemic and for the return of peace.

The Governor, whose message was delivered by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Babagana Wakil, also congratulated Muslims for successful completion of the ramadan fast and prayed for the attainment of full reward and Allah’s continued glory.

