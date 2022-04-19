Borno witnessing improved security situation- Zulum

By Yakubu Uba

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has expressed satisfaction with the improved security situation in the state over the last three years.

Zulum said this when he hosted members of Borno Elders Forum and some security personnel to Ramadan Iftar at the Government House, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

“We have to thank God for His infinite mercy, we are able to achieve a lot in Borno, especially in the area of security,” he said.

“I wish to say that I have not received any emergency call on insurgents’ threats in Maiduguri and environ particularly on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Damaturu Road in the last three months,” he said.

Zulum said that the security situation has resulted in successes in the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of many communities as well as reopening of the Bama-Banki Road, Dikwa-Gamboru-Ngala Road and Maiduguri-Monguno Road.

The governor also said that the mass surrender of Boko Haram insurgents and the creased farming and fishing activities at the shores of Lake Chad were as a result of the improved security situation.

Zulum said that government has reconstructed 2,500 classrooms out of the 5,000 destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents in the state in addition to building new schools across the state.

“We also enacted a law that allows streamlining of non formal (Tsangaya) and formal education,” he said.

The governor said that his administration has also recruited more health workers in the state as well as enhance welfare for medical personnel in the state.

According to him, my administration also injected about N10 billion into the state economy by supporting the less privilege to engage in businesses.

He thanked security agencies and the people of the state for their support, assuring that he would not derail from the Borno project in line with the state 25-year state development plan.

The representative of Borno Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio lauded Zulum for his commitment to the development of the state. (NAN)

