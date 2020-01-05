Borno: Troops rescue 461 Boko Haram captives, kill insurgents

The Nigerian Army has rescued 461 people held captives by the Boko Haram insurgents and killed some terrorists during a raid and search operation between Jakana and Mainok area of Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Borno.

A statement by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Army Operations Media Coordinator, forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday, said those rescued include 100 adult males, 154 adult females and 207 children, in the raid/cordon and search operations on 4 January 2020.

According to him, the operation, carried out by combined troops of 5 and 29 Battalion, in collaboration with the Chief of Army Staff intervention Battalion 2, combed Boko Haram hideouts and killed some insurgents.

Accompanying the statement are photos of bodies of killed Boko Haram criminals and “a cache of arms and ammunition captured by troops of 29 Task Force Brigade after an encounter at Jakana on a separate but continuing encounter on Saturday, January 4.”

He added that the operations lasted between 2nd to 4th January 2020 and was about “Traction of Boko Haram hideouts between Jakana and Mainok by combined troops of 5 and 29 Brigades in conjunction with the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 2.”

Iliyasu further stated that four minors were rescued by troops of the 159 Task Force Battalion deployed at a checkpoint along Damasak-Kareto road in Mobbar Local government of Borno State