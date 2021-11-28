Borno to support 10,000 irrigation farmers – Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno said administration was planning to support 10,000 irrigation farmers in 2022.

Zulum made this known while addressing some of the 1,750 farmers who benefited from the dry season inputs on Sunday in Shani, Bayo and Hawul Local Government Area of the state.

“We want to do more than what we are doing now by identifying more sites irrigation.

“We are targeting 10,000 irrigation farmers next year,” he said.

In remarks, Alhaji Inuwa Kubo, Chairman, Borno Mega Committee said that beneficiaries the 2021 season were provided fertilizer, water pumps and agro-chemicals, as as maize and rice seeds.

Kubo said that very soon, the committee commence of wheat farmers government support.

He urged farmers in the state to exploit the big opportunity provided by irrigation farming. (NAN)

