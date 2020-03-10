Borno to conduct council polls June 13 – Official

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSEIC) has fixed June 13 as date for the conduct of local council elections for the 27 local government areas of the state.

This is coming 12 years after the last election due to Boko Haram insurgency.

The BOSEIC Executive Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Usman, said this while presenting the election time table to newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

The chairman explained that based on the timetable approved by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno and the state House of Assembly, notice of the elections would start on March 10.

Usman said that the polls would be conducted in 312 electoral wards, comprising 5,071 polling units in the respective local government areas.

He said that personnel to be deployed in the polling units for the exercise include 54 returning officers, 321 ward supervisors and 424 presiding officers.

The chairman said that the commission had so far conducted two elections in 2004 and 2008, which was adjudged free, fair and credible by both domestic and international observers.

He said that the commission had received several proposals made to the state government for elections to be conducted at the local government councils, but was impossible due to security challenges in the state.

Usman assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair elections.

He said that modalities have being put in place to enhance smooth commencement of the electoral process.

This, he said, include notifying all stakeholders especially politicians and political parties that may be interested in vying for elective positions in the councils.

“Other modalities adopted by the commission include public and voter education, as well as sensitisation on all programmes as outlined in the timetable,” the chairman said.

He added that the timetable has outlined all activities from collection of forms, submission and holding of primary and verification of candidates by all political parties.

On inaccessible communities, Usman said elections would be conducted at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state. (NAN)