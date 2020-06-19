Borno to access $22m World Bank grant – Commissioner

Share the news













Borno Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Adamu Lawan, said the administration of Gov. Babagana Zulum has fulfilled the criteria for the grant of 22 million dollars from the World Bank.

Lawan made this known on Friday in Maiduguri, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the ministry in the past one year.

Lawan said that the state met the criteria under the State Physical and Transparency Accountability and Sustainability Programme of World Bank and Federal Ministry of Finance to qualify for the grant.

The commissioner said that the state generated N6.6 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) within the year and hope to extend the revenue to N10 billion.

“The ministry, under the directive of Gov. Zulum, has paid gratuity to 2,557 retirees to the tune of N1.5 billion.

“Also, the payment of outstanding pension arrears of 640 pensioners amounting to N463 million has been made.

“Automatic migration and payment of retiring officers from salary to pension has also commenced in May 2020 with first batch of 546 pensioners,” Lawan said.

While noting that the ministry ensures prompt payment of salary of government workers, the commissioner said that Single Treasury Account (TSA) has been introduced to block leakages. (NAN)

