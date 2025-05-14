Borno: Senate urges military to redeploy sufficient personnel to North-East

The Senate has urged the military to swiftly redeploy sufficient personnel to the North-East following the killing of 12 soldiers in Marte town of Borno by insurgents.

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate has urged the military to swiftly redeploy sufficient personnel to the North-East following the killing of 12 soldiers in Marte town of Borno by insurgents.

The upper chamber asked the military to ensure that they are adequately equipped with modern technology to effectively address the resurgence of Boko Haram.

It also mandated the Committee on Army and Air Force to ensure compliance.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequel to a motion titled, “The Resurgence of Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe”.

The motion was moved by the Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Mohammed Monguno, (APC-Borno) and co-sponsored by other Senators from Borno and Yobe.

In his presentation of the motion, Monguno noted that a few years ago, two-thirds of the Local Government Areas in Borno were under the control of Boko Haram.

“But with the concerted efforts of the military and Civilian Joint Task Force, the areas were reclaimed, restoring freedom and liberty for the residents.

“After that, relative peace was restored in Borno and Yobe, the military relocated their tactical command of operations to the North-West to address issues of kidnapping and banditry in the region.

“On Monday, May 12, the insurgents attacked and killed more than 12 soldiers in Marte town of Marte Local Government Area,” he said.

He expressed concerns that the country is experiencing a resurgence of Boko Haram, marked by increased attacks targeting communities, including those recently resettled, and regaining strength after years of conflict.

“The insurgents have employed more modern technology, including the use of drones, to unleash attacks on villages and communities in the states.

“The sect has resorted to planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) at strategic areas, which, when they explode, always result in high casualties and obstruct vehicular movement,” he noted.

Monguno said there was the need to return military operations in full force to Borno and Yobe and equip them with the needed technology to counter the nefarious activities of insurgents.

“A strong presence of the military in the North-East zone will effectively curb a resurgence of Boko Haram,” he said.

The two prayers of the motion were adopted by the senators after a voice vote by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau who presided over plenary. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)