Borno: Security agents foil Boko Haram attack on worshippers

#TrackNigeria: Nigerian security forces on Saturday repelled attack by ‘Boko Haram’ insurgents in Sajeri community of Maiduguri metropolis in Borno.

The insurgents launched the attack targetting worshippers who were observing midnight Ramadan prayers (Tahajjud) in Sajeri ward in the outskirt of Maiduguri.

A Competent security source who prefered anonymity said that the insurgents stormed the community at about 2:30 am.

He said that the attack was reppelled by a combat unit of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery squad (FSARS) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), who supported the security operatives on ground.

“Residents of the area scampared for safety into the metropolis amidst sporadic gunshots during a gun battle which lasted for about an hour,”he said.

The source added that efforts of the army police, and the civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) deployed in the area prevented the insurgents’ incursion, noting that only one person was injured.

Bello Danbatta, the Head of Emergency Rescue at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who comfirmed the attack to NAN through the telephone, said one of the attackers was killed while a civilian was injured.

“When we went for the evacuation, we found one Boko Haram lying dead with bullet wounds,”he said.

Dambatta added that the civilian was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital for treatment noting, that nomalcy had since returned to the area.

Usman Abubakar, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Borno Command, declined to comment on the incident when contacted.

Abubakar said he needed to get clearance from the Police Commissioner before making a statement on the incident.(NAN)

