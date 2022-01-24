Borno Police nab thugs who assaulted Fadila Abdulrahman in Maiduguri

The Borno Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar has confirmed the arrest of political thugs who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman.

PRNigeria gathered that the suspects arrested by the police are Bello Musa aka Al-Shabba 24 Yrs, Nasiru Abubakar a.k.a. Mane 22yrs, Mala Mohammed a.k.a Bobby 30yrs and Ali D. Shettima a.k.a Ari 25yrs.

They were arrested after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno directed the security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other lethal weapons, had attacked Fadila and vandalized her business premises.

She was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a ‘scathing’ Facebook post she made about the lawmaker representing Jere Federal Constituency, Hon. Ahmad Satomi Grema.

The victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Borno lawmaker.

In a recorded video of the attack, obtained by PRNigeria a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady adding that he would assign assassins to kill her as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his ‘political master.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will just waste you,” he said.

A source who had witnessed the incident told PRNigeria that the attack was organised by a loyalist of the legislator who is the manager of a recreational area.

“The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri popularly known as A Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Hon Satomi and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her Restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to Operate.

“Engineer Satomi Ahmed, Member Representing Jere at the House of Representatives.”

A cross-section of Maiduguri residents have called on the State Government and other relevant associations to seek justice for Fadila, condemning the brutality meted on her.

By PRNigeria

