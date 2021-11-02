Borno: NSCDC discovers explosive in farm

The and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command, in Borno, has discovered explosive in a farm in Auno village of Konduga LGA.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the State Commandant, Musa Farouk said the device was recovered by Agro Rangers.

“It has been confirmed to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED). will liaise with police bomb squad for its detonation,” Farouk said.

Farouk also paraded 13 suspects arrested for various offences ranging from vandalism, bunkering, theft, possession of illicit drugs and assembly during curfew hours.

He listed items recovered to include fuel truck, two generators, electricity and cables as well as illicit drugs including some quantity of cannabis sativa.

The commandant who reiterated the of the corps to sustain onslaught on criminals in the state, lauded the support from Gov. Babagana Zulum administration to security agencies in the state.

want to assure the people of Borno that will continue to do our best to sustain constant patrol and surveillance in the state.

“I want to appeal to the good people of Borno to help us any suspicious movement and of vandalism,” Farouk said.

He listed dedicated lines for to reach out to the corps.

The lines include: 08068900817, 08098134694, 08035286881 and 08036622275. (NAN)

