Borno: Nigerian Army ‘fully supports’ relocation of IDPs to their homes – Spokesperson

The Nigerian Army says it is fully in support of the ongoing efforts of the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum to relocate our fellow country men and women who are internally displaced in Borno State back to their ancestral homes.

Acting Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa who disclosed this in a statement Monday, added that indeed Governor Zulum’s “efforts are commendable and the right step in the desired direction.”

The statement said, “As a patriotic and key agency in the war on terror in the North East Nigeria, the NA will continue to do everything possible to ensure the successful actualization of the governor’s desire and hereby declares its unflinching commitment to the relocation of the Internally Displaced Persons to their original abodes. In this regard, the Theatre Command has been directed to do all it takes to ensure the successful and seamless relocation of the affected people in the state. The relocation of these law abiding Nigerians to their towns, villages and homes at this stage of the war against insurgency is highly strategic and a decisive political decision required to actualize both the political and military objectives of the war towards the ultimate endstate of restoring peace and stability to Borno State and NE region.

Colonel Musa said, “The NA commiserates with the Borno State Governor, families of all the fallen heroes (military, police and civilian victims) as a result of the dastardly act of ambush by BHT group along Monguno – Kross Kauwa Road.

“The NA wishes to once again commend His Excellency Governor Zulum and Borno State Government for this important step and to reassure the nation of its determination and commitment to the successful prosecution of the war on terror in Nigeria.

“The NA urges other stakeholders in this endeavor to join hands and redouble their efforts towards restoring peace to our dear fatherland Nigeria,” the statement said.

