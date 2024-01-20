Borno LG Election: Commission assures candidates of credible poll

The Executive Chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Lawan Maina, has assured parties and candidates that Saturday’s Local Government (LG), election would be credible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that six political parties, comprising the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People’s Movement (APM), are participating in the election.

Maina, in an interview with NAN on Saturday in Maiduguri, said all was now set for the election of 27 LG chairmen and 312 councillors.

“I have already assured them that having taken oath, we will be free, fair and by the grace of God we will conduct a very credible election,” Maina said.

He, however, disclosed that elections in communities of Guzamala and Abadam local government areas (LGAs), who were yet to be resettled in their ancestral homes, would be conducted in camps located at Gajiram and Damasak towns.

“We also have some communities from Marte and Kala-Balge LGAs, whose elections elections will conducted in Mongonu and Ngala towns”.

Maina said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register and voters card, would be used for the election. (NAN)

