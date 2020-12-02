Borno killings: Northern groups task FG on protection of lives, property

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the Federal Government to up its game in the protection of lives and property in the country.

The spokesperson for the coalition, Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Suleiman was reacting to the killing of innocent farmers by Boko Haram in Zabarmari Area of Borno.

While acknowledging the efforts of the government in addressing insecurity in the country, he said that there was still need to do more.

“We know that the military is doing its best and the government is also trying hard to ensure the protection of lives and property but they need to do better than what they are doing right now.

“Also, the citizens should help themselves and the government by being vigilant and informing the security agencies on any security threat to their lives and property.

“However, it is unfortunate that our region has now been abandoned at the mercy of a rampaging insurgency that is continuously wasting its greatest asset, population and pauperizing it economically.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day as bandits and insurgents exploit lacuna in the security apparatus to unleash mayhem with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.

“We categorically declare it unacceptable for the people of the North to continue living under this level of exposure to criminals who attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages and rustle cattle,” he said.

According to Suleiman, the situation under which all northern communities live today is no longer tolerable, adding that they should rise to protect themselves.

“They should also demand an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of the leadership of the nation’s military and the entire security,” he said. (NAN)