Borno: IGP salutes personnel gallantry in fighting insurgency

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has commended the force over its proactive roles in the fight against insurgency.

Adamu made the commendation in Maiduguri on Monday while addressing officers and men of the Borno state Command.

The IGP is in Borno for the Expanded North East Security meeting billed for Thursday.

He said that men and officers of the police had made contributions and sacrifices to ensure a victory in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The IGP said that the police high command was highly appreciative of the efforts of its men in the north eastern part of the country.

“We are here to appreciate all the efforts you have been making in trying to secure the state, we are aware of the challenges too.

“In spite of the challenges, you have been up to the task of not only trying to deal with common crimes but a global issue such as insurgency,” he said.

Adamu further commended other security agencies for their doggedness in the face of terrorism.

“With the efforts of other security agencies such as the military, we have been able to achieve some level of sanity in this part of the country.

“This synergy has reduced the effect of insurgency, I thank you for your dedication and commitments to duty, do not rest on your oars, remain committed in the fight,” he said.

The police chief said that more vehicles, logistics and personnel had been deployed to Borno for effective service delivery.

“The federal government is committed to providing the necessary logistics to ensure efficiency.

“We are also committed to ensure adequate welfare for our men in this region, they need to be motivated for greater performance,” he said.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, said that the command had arrested no fewer than 472 suspects under the Operation PUFF ADDER in the past six months.

He said that out of the number, 14 were arrested over suspected acts of insurgency, 29 for alleged kidnapping and 114 over alleged armed robbery and cultism.

The commissioner further stated that 305 of the suspects were involved in alleged drug offences while 13 others were arrested over cattle rustling.

According to him, the command recovered 23 AK-47 rifles and 55 different caliber of arms, 543 different types of live ammunition and 12 cartridges from the suspects.

He listed other recovered items as 248 rustled animals, and large amount of drugs and narcotic substances.

Aliyu noted that the command was collaborating with the military and other security agencies to enhance security in the state. (NAN)