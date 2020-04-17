Borno IDP fire: Minister commiserates with bereaved families, promises early relief

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire incident that killed 14 persons on Thursday at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Ngala local government area, Borno.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister who described the incident as sad and shocking, and promised to deliver relief materials to the surviving victims of the incidence.

“I was touched by the loss of so many lives and property caused by the fire, and prayed that it should never happen again in the future,” she said.

Farouq said that the fire incident would be investigated as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to determine its causes and proffer measures to avert future recurrence.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed an immediate provision of relief to the victims and the Ministry is working assiduously to do that,” the Minister said.

She said that the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) and other agencies of the Ministry would act fast and deliver needed aid to the IDPs.