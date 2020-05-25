Borno IDP camp fire kills 2, razes 1,613 households

at the Muna garage Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, have killed two persons and 1,613 affected.

ChannelsTV reports that the Chairperson of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Yabawa Kolo disclosed that the incidence occurred on the eve of the Eid-El-Fitr.

Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the camp, said camps should be closed down in the state, given the incessant incidences in makeshift camps.

According to the governor, the construction of Federal government approved housing will commence immediately funds were made available.

Several IDP camps in Nganzai, Ngala, Mafa and Monguno local governments had been gutted by fire at different times.


