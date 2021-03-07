Borno Govt uncovers fake IDPs in Maiduguri

The Borno Government has uncovered about 550 Internally Displaced (IDPs), after conducting headcount of displaced at Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies camp in Maiduguri.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Isa Gusau, Adviser on Communications and Strategy to Gov. Babagana Zulum on in Maiduguri.

“At about midnight on , Gov. Babagana Zulum visited Mohammed Goni College of Islamic Legal Studies in Maiduguri, where Internally Displaced (IDPs) from Abadam were being camped.

“Zulum immediately sealed entrance and supervise a headcount to identify actual IDPs, in order to put a to rampant cases of dubious pretending to be IDPs, claiming food rations meant displaced .

“The discovered that out of the 1,000 IDP households in the records of officials, only 450 were genuine IDPs, while the rest 550 were ghosts.

“In system, a household normally consist of at least six persons who are either related through families, or chosen to stay together for the purpose of receiving household aids,” Gusau said.

According to Gusau, Zulum is not averse to approving support for vulnerable persons in the state.

“Already, there is a attending to such people, a case where some of Maiduguri are making dubious claims in other to take what is meant for IDPs while also benefiting from other welfare packages targeted at non IDPs is unacceptable,” he said.  (NAN)

