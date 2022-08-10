Borno Govt trains 200 personnel to enhance service delivery

By Yakubu Uba

Borno Government has commenced the training of 200 middle cadre administrative officers to enhance their efficiency and boost service delivery.

The training was organised by the Office of the State Head of Service, in collaboration with the Association of Retired Public Servants of Borno.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Head of Service, Mr Simon Malgwi, said the development was in line with the policy of training and retraining civil servants.

Malgwi said that the move was to make the civil servants more efficient in the delivery of basic services to the people.

Malgwi said that a similar training had been conducted a week ago for 150 secretaries and directors.

”Similarly, some Permanent Secretaries are currently attending a one-month leadership and strategy course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru,” he added.

Malgwi said the training for Store Officers and related cadres would be conducted in a week’s time.

“All these trainings are geared towards repositioning the civil service and motivating the workers for more effective and quality service delivery to our people.

“I dare say that for a long time, civil servants in the state have never had it better in terms of training, incentives and motivation.

“I urge the civil servants to justify the huge resources being committed to these training sessions by rededicating and giving their best,” Malgwi said. (NAN)

