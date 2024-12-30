Borno govt trains 162 women, girls in vocational skills

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Borno government has trained 162 women and girls in various trades to improve their social and economic wellbeing.

The exercise is being implemented under the second phase of the Second Chance Women/Girls’ Skill programme, designed to empower mothers and girls, who did not received formal education.

The Wife of Borno State Governor, Falmata Zulum, said this at the graduation exercise on Monday in Maiduguri.

Represented by Maryam Gimba, Director, Multi Aid Charity Initiative, Zulum said the exercise equipped them with the skills to become self-reliant and contribute to the economic development of the state,

She commended the graduates for their determination in ensuring successful completion of the training exercise.

Also, Lawan Wakilbe, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, said the programme aligned with the Babagana Zulum administration’s vision for inclusivity and prosperity in the state.

He said the government would distribute starter packs and dignity kits to the graduates, to enable them to set up their businesses.

Wakilbe said the beneficiaries were exposed to catering; computer craft, embroidery, knitting, cosmetology, paint work, salon services, tailoring, pillow making, among others.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to empowering women and girls, particularly those from vulnerable communities, to foster economic growth and stability,” he said. (NAN