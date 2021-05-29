The Borno Government has shit down the Mohammed Goni Islamic and Legal Studies (MOGOLIS) Internally Displaced Persons ( IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

Announcing the formal closure of the camp on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Resettlement, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, Mr Mustafa Gubio, said all the 500 households taking refuge in the camp have been resettled.

Gubio said the development was inline with Gov. Babagana Zulum’s promise to close some camps in Maiduguri and return all those willing to go back to their ancestral communities to engage in farming and other normal businesses.

“Closure of these camps, particularly those occupying schools and other related organisations would make room for resumption of full academic activities affected institutions,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said that everything was done inline with international protocols, particularly the Kampala Convention.

Kolo said the affected households were given livelihood support alongside choice to either stay in Maiduguri, Auno or Damasak towns.

She said those who chosed Maiduguri were given rent subsidy to rent accommodation, while those who chosed Auno and Damasak were given accommodation in already completed housing estates in the affected towns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are 26 official camps in Maiduguri.(NAN)

