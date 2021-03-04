The Borno Government has revived the monthly sanitation exercise in the state suspended because of COVID-19.

The Manager of Borno State Environmental Protection Agency (BOSEPA), Alhaji Nasiru Surundi, made this known on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Surundi said the exercise was suspended because of COVID-19, and now that people are enlightened on preventive measures regarding the pandemic which included public hygiene, there was need to resume the exercise.

He explained that the exercise, which is going to be on first Saturday of every month. will start on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

“Coming Saturday, members of the public are expected to observe the sanitation exercise from 7.00 a.m to 10.00 a.m.

“Violators would be prosecute by the sanitation court.

“I want to urge the citizens of Borno to show support and cooperation as usual,” Surundi said.

While reiterating the commitment of BOSEPA to ensure clean environment, Surundi cautioned the public against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, particularly in drainages which has been responsible for some of the flood incidents in major towns in the state. (NAN)

