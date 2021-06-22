Borno Govt restates commitment to Security, welfare of Corps members

The Borno State Government has reiterated its commitment to security and welfare of members of the National Youths Serivce Corps (NYSC) deployed to the state.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, stated this during the inauguration of the 2021 NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Development (HIRD), at the Teachers Village Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, on Monday in Maiduguri.

Kadafur, who was represented by Alhaji Kabiru Wanori, the Commissioner for Special Duties, lauded the sustain contributions of the Corps members towards the development of the state, describing the medical outreach for the IDPs as “a big relief.”

“This programme, the HIRD which is a mega intervention programme in the healthcare delivery to our people is not only very apt but cannot come at a better time.

“In the course of the programme, Corps medical personnel will assist greatly in complementing the giant strides of Gov. Babagana Zulum in the health sector.

“It is heart warming to mention that, the administration has placed priority attention to the welfare of all Corps members deployed to the state.

“The state government provided lodges for the accomodation of Corps members. Recently, his Excellency paid over N350 million to settle the outstanding allowances of both serving and out gone Corps members.

“Let me reassure all Corps members of the state government’s commitment to their welfare and security in Borno State,” Kadafur said.

In a remark, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Danjuma Ali, commended the state government for according premium to the welfare and security of the Corps members.

Ali said the NYSC’s HIRD programme was designed to extend its medical outreach in rural communities, to enhance access to quality healthcare service delivery.

“The programme engages Corps medical team in the sensitisation of the rural dwellers on disease prevention, First Aid, monitoring of cases, treatment and taking appropriate referral where necessary,” Ali said.

He assured that the scheme would continue to complement the state government’s efforts towards promoting the quality of lives of the less privilege in the society. (NAN)

