Borno Govt. resettles Gajibo community, commissions 300 houses

By Hamza Suleiman

The Borno Government has resettled the people of Gajibo community in Dikwa Local Government Area and commissioned 300 newly constructed housing units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, led the resettlement exercise on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Zulum, who was represented by Dr Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor, described the occasion as a historic moment for the people of Gajibo and Dikwa local government.

“The commissioning of these 300 housing units and the resettlement of Gajibo community is not just a fulfilment of our promise but a significant step toward rebuilding lives and restoring hope to a community that has endured immense hardship,” he said.

The governor praised the resilience of the Gajibo people, who have faced years of displacement, insecurity, and loss of livelihood,” he said.

Zulum said the resettlement signified government’s determination to rebuilding and transforming communities to pave way for peaceful and sustainable environment.

He handed over allocation letters to 396 heads of households with ₦50,000 financial assistance to each of them.

Additionally, the governor said 473 housewives received ₦25,000 each, along with food items, mattresses, water containers, mosquito nets, wrappers, and other emergency relief materials. (NAN)