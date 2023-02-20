Borno Govt releases N611.9m for payment of students scholarship allowances

By Yakubu Uba

Borno Government said it had released N611.9 million for the payment of scholarship allowance to indigent students in tertiary institutions.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa, said this on Monday at a news conference in Maiduguri.

“We have good news for Borno students, His Excellency Gov. Babagana Zulum has approved and released the sum of N611.9m for the payment of 2021/22 scholarship allowances for students.

“This is inline with his commitment to the 25-year development plan of Borno where education is one aspect that is receiving priority attention.

“His Excellency is very much aware of the difficulties and hardship being experienced by students, coupled with the recent increment of fees in many institutions and hoped the release would assist them to pay registration fees,” Isa said.

While announcing plan to increase the allowance by the governor in his second term, Isa said that government would also sponsor more students in special fields to study overseas.

He explained that 22,769 students would benefit from the N611.9m scholarship, comprising 17,535 students in 48 universities who were entitled to N50,000 each, while 3,350 students in 17 Polytechnics were entitled to N25,000 each.

“We also have outstanding payments for 5,274 University of Maiduguri part-two students,” Isa said.

According to him, 1,805 students undergoing National Certificate of Education (NCE) in 22 colleges of education are entitled to N15,000 each.

He urged the students to reciprocate the gesture by being more dedicated to their studies.

Speaking on behalf of Borno students, the President of National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), Abubakar-Sadiq Wajiro, lauded the governor for his support to education.

Wajiro described the development as a welcome relief coming at the right time that would cushion the effect of school fees on parents and students.

“This development is timely and came at the right time. Thank you Zulum for being a student-friendly governor.

“This development will go a long way in saving many students from dropping out of school,” Wajiro said.(NAN)