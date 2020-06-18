Borno Govt reintroduces scholarships

Share the news













The Borno Government says it has reintroduced scholarship to indigent students studying in tertiary institutions across the country.

The state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Hussaini, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri while speaking to newsmen on the achievements of his ministry for the past one year.

Hussaini said that Gov. Babagana Zulum approved the sum of N624 million for the award and that the first tranche of N300 million had been paid to 23,775 students in 49 institutions across Nigeria.

He said that undergraduates now receive between N30,000 and N50,000 per student depending on course of study, while postgraduate students got N100,000 per student.

“HND students get between N30,000 and N35,000 while NCE students received between N20,000 and N25,000,” Hussaini said.

The commissioner also said that necessary funding was also made to cater for the 118 students from the state studying abroad.

He reiterated that education was among the 10-point agenda of the current administration, adding that work at the state newly established university had been completed.

The renovation job had also been completed at the Ramat Polytechnic, College of Agriculture, College of Legal Studies and the three colleges of education owned by the state in Maiduguri, Bama and Biu towns.

“We have also completed the construction of a two-storey building modern library complex, one of the best in Nigeria. We have also done the total renovation of the School for the Blind,” Hussaini said.

Also briefing the press on activities of the Ministry of Education, the Commissioner, Alhaji Bello Ayuba said 21 secondary and 62 primary schools affected by insurgency had been rehabilitated within the past one year by the present administration.

Ayuba, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Ali Kaka, said that classes would resume in the schools when the Federal Government reopened schools due to COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

