Borno Govt receives 230 repentant insurgents from Operation Safe Corridor

Ex-militant

By: Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri,April 19, 2025 (NAN) The Borno Government has received 230 repentant insurgents from the Operation Safe Corridor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the repentant insurgents graduated from the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) Camp in Malam Sidi, Gombe State.

The insurgents who are all indigenes of Borno, were among 390 individuals formerly associated with Boko Haram who voluntarily surrendered to the Nigerian Army and completed the DRR programme.

Speaking at the joint graduation ceremony for Batches six and seven, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brig.-Gen. Yusuf Ali, commended the multi-agency collaboration that made the programme successful, and urged communities to support the reintegration efforts.

He said that they underwent six months of structured rehabilitation, including psychological counselling, religious reorientation, civic education, and vocational training, aimed at transforming them into responsible citizens.

The commandant of the DRR Camp, Col. A.A. Johnson, said the programme was designed to address both ideological and behavioural issues, adding that the oath of allegiance taken by the graduates signified their readiness to embrace peace and national unity.

The Borno Government was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, who reiterated Gov. Babagana Zulum’s commitment to peacebuilding and reintegration.

“We are here to welcome our indigenes and reassure them that Borno is ready to reintegrate them into society with dignity. This process is about forgiveness, healing and rebuilding,” she said.

Gambo also praised the Nigerian Armed Forces and the federal government for their dedication to restoring peace in the North-East and creating opportunities for transformation through the DRR programme.

The event was attended by representatives from Yobe, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi and Kogi, as well as officials from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Also present were representatives of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Federal Ministry of Justice and other critical stakeholders involved in the reintegration framework.(NAN)