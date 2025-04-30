Borno Govt, NAPTIP  step up partnership to tackle human trafficking

The Borno Government and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have resolved to deepen collaboration to stem the tide of trafficking in women and girls

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Commissioner for Justice, Hauwa Abubakar, made this known while receiving a delegation from NAPTIP led by the Zonal Commander, Mr Mohammed Barde, in her office in Maiduguri.

Abubakar, who is also the Chairperson of the Borno Task force on Human Trafficking, said t

he collaboration between the state government and NAPTIP was crucial to dismantling trafficking networks and upholding the rights and dignity of citizens, particularly vulnerable groups.

“I appreciate your commitment and presence as we work together to review our progress, discuss ongoing initiatives, and strategize on effective measures to combat human trafficking in our region,” she said.

She urged stakeholders to approach the engagement with a shared sense of purpose and justice, saying the decisions taken would have far-reaching impacts on the fight against trafficking.

“Our actions here will not only help dismantle trafficking networks but also reinforce the foundation of justice in our society,” she added.

Abubakar noted that while Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration remains focused on infrastructure development, it is equally committed to protecting citizens’ rights and preserving human dignity.

She expressed optimism that the deliberations would produce actionable strategies to prevent trafficking and protect at-risk populations.

Earlier, Barde, said the visit was aimed at strengthening synergy with key stakeholders in order to enhance surveillance, coordination, and public awareness on child trafficking and related crimes in the state.

He acknowledged the state government’s support for both the task force and the agency, describing it as instrumental in the pursuit of their mandate.

“Allow me to express my gratitude and acknowledge the continuous support your ministry has extended to both the Taskforce and NAPTIP,” Barde said.

He stressed the need for sustained partnership to promote a just and secure society.(NAN)