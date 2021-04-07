The Executive Secretary of Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Mr Adam Bababe, says the Gov. Babagana Zulum administration has signed and issued about 1,000 Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) in one year.

Bababe made this known on Wednesday at a capacity building workshop and retreat for staff of BOGIS in Maiduguri.

He said the development was a positive one when compared to before where from 1999 to 2019 only 1,722 C of Os were issued.

Bababe said the procedure of processing C of O has been very cumbersome because one has to provide for tax clearance, compliance with town planning alongside the survey of affected land to be conducted by a surveyor.

According to him, BOGIS in a move to ease the processes is now applying technology and had so far acquired drones and other high resolution survey equipment to fast track the process.

“In the previous time when they are using the manual system only 10 plots can be surveyed within a month but now thousand can be surveyed within a month,” he said.

Bababe added that the state government for now is not contemplating allocating land to the public after observing that many land allocated were yet to be developed.

He said that the government was planning a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with companies that would be given layouts with standard plan of type of houses needed.

“They will develop the land and government will now signed a Memorandum of Understanding with them on how to dispose the houses to the public at subsidised rate.

“Such measure is neater than giving allocation to the public where many will just allow the land to remain fallow without development,” Bababe said.

On revenue, the executive secretary said that BOGIS is expected to generate N1.5 billion this year out of which it had already realised over N350 million within the first quarter of the year.

He assured the workers of government commitment to their welfare and the need for them to reciprocate by putting the knowledge they acquired into practice for maximum result. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

