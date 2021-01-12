Borno Govt. donates relief items, cash to 11 families of slain Boko Haram victims

Borno State government donated relief materials and cash to 11 families of slain Boko Haram victims on Tuesday. The insurgents attacked Pemi village in Chibok Local Government area of Borno last Saturday; destroyed several buildings; abducted a cleric and another’s daughter.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Kadafur, who presented the donation when he visited the village to commiserate with the affected families, described the attack as “unfortunate and dastard’’. Kadafur, who was accompanied by Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South), donated one Hilux patrol vehicle to hunters in the village and N1.1 million to each of the 11 affected families.

Ndume noted at the occasion that insurgents had destroyed livelihoods of the people in the state and had displaced millions of people in the northeast. “Today made it the 11th year of insurgency in Borno State. I am very proud of the people of Pemi village for their spirit of oneness in the fight against insurgency, but you cannot defeat Boko Haram while you’re not well equipped,’’ he said.

Ndume donated N1million to the community as his contribution to the fight against insurgency. On his part, Umar Ibrahim, Chairman, Chibok Local Government Area, commended the state government for its efforts at assuaging the plight of the people. Ibrahim lamented that the people were willing to defend themselves, but they did not have arms and ammunition to confront the insurgents. (NAN)