Borno Govt. donates motorcycles to boost military operation

By Hamza Suleiman

The Borno Government has donated 18 patrol motorcycles to troops of 25 Brigade of Nigeria Army in Damboa Local Government Area (LGA) to boost operations.

Presenting the motorcycles at a ceremony in Maiduguri, the Borno Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said the measure was to enhance the mobility and combat effectiveness of the military unit engaged in counterinsurgency operations under Operation Hadin Kai.

Tar, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Modu Mustapha, said that the state government has a longstanding history of supporting military operations in the state.

He said that previous donations to the military include hilux vehicles, surveillance equipment, fuel, and heavy machinery such as excavators and bulldozers.

Receiving the motorcycles on behalf of the military, the Commander of the 25 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Rasheed Omolori, expressed gratitude to Gov. Zulum and the people of Borno for their unwavering support to the military.

“These motorcycles will significantly enhance our ability to confront adversaries with greater speed and efficiency.

“On behalf of the Theatre Commander, Major General Waidi Shuaibu, I acknowledge receipt and assure the government and people of Borno that they will be deployed effectively in combat and sentry operations,” Omolori said.(NAN)