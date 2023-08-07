Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

By Yakubu Uba

The Borno Government has approved the immediate employment of 52 medical staff for the Gwoza General Hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of Borno Hospital Management Board, Prof. Abubakar Kullima, made this known while inspecting ongoing rehabilitation work at the hospital.

According to Kullima, the 52 staff to be recruited comprised two doctors, eight nurses and 42 supporting staff.

Kullima said that the development was in fulfilment of Gov. Babagana Zulum’s promise made when he paid a suprise visit to the hospital.

The director who is touring hospital across the state also visited Bama, Uba, Lassa, Askira, Chibok, Konduga, and Damboa General Hospitals.

NAN reports that on July 16, Gov. Zulum expressed dismay over the lack of electricity and poor condition at the General Hospital in Gwoza town.

Zulum, who was on a day working visit to Gwoza, spent the night in the town which is the headquarter of Gwoza Local Government Area of southern Borno.

The governor, who has the habit of paying surprise visits to government institutions in a bid to obtain first-hand account of happenings, went to the hospital at midnight on Saturday.

Zulum went round to assess the hospital.

“It is unacceptable that a critical healthcare facility like this Gwoza General Hospital is deprived of basic amenities such as electricity. This situation compromises the quality of care provided to patients and hampers the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals.

“We are not here to trade blame, we are here to find solutions. Nobody brought to my knowledge the deplorable conditions of this place.

“I will neither exonerate myself nor the local government authority. We (all) have failed to provide what is needed.

”However, I want to assure you (patients and the rest of the people) that insha’Allah, we will fix this, we will make the working environment here better than it is now,” Zulum said,

As part of measures to change the situation he saw, Gov. Zulum ordered the immediate rehabilitation works which will include power restoration at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gov. Zulum was impressed with medical staff who, despite the poor situation of the General Hospital, were on ground to provide services.

Zulum announced reward for all the staff for being dedicated in the face of challenge. (NAN)

