Borno governorship: NNPP asks tribunal to order fresh election in Borno

by Yakubu Uba

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has the Borno Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to order fresh election in the state.

The NNPP, is challenging the reelection of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

The NNPP in a petition, argued that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ommitted the name of Umar Alkali, its governorship candidate and the party logo on the list of contestants cleared for the election in Borno.

The party also sought for an order nullifying the election and directing INEC to conduct fresh governorship election in Borno that will include Alkali as candidate of the NNPP.

Secretary of the tribunal, Mr Taiwo Adediji, also confirmed that the tribunal received 10 petitions for National Assembly election comprising three for Senate and seven for House of Representatives.

“We also have two petitions from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in Askira/Uba and Kala-Balge State Constituency challenging the victory of APC candidates in the areas”, Adediji said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) INEC declared Zulum winner of the governorship election in Borno.

Zulum of the APC polled 45,543 votes to defeat Mohammed Jajari of the PDP, who scored 82,147 votes.

INEC’s returning officer, Prof Jude Tsammani Rabo declared Zulum winner of the election having polled majority votes and satisfied the requirement of the law.

The governor won in all 27 local government areas of the state. (NAN)